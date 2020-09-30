Pompeo leaves Greece hailing country’s role as ‘pillar of stability’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo once again hailed Greece’s role as “a pillar of stability in the region,” wrapping up a two-day visit ahead of his flight to Rome.

“Departing Greece today, gratified by the extraordinary progress we’ve made in US-Greece relations since my visit last year,” Pompeo tweeted. “I welcome Greece’s role as a pillar of stability in the region,” he added.

Following a visit to the US naval base at Souda Bay on Crete with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Pompeo on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to unilateral actions amid disputes between countries and, in an interview with Kathimerini, indicated that the US is prepared to “play any role that’s appropriate and useful and constructive.”