Turkey expects concrete steps from EU summit, says Cavusoglu

Turkey expects concrete steps to be taken at a European Union summit on Oct. 1-2 regarding issues including the updating of a 2016 migrant deal and customs union with the bloc, as well as visa liberalization, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

He was speaking in a televised interview with state-run Anadolu news agency.

Tensions have flared between Turkey and EU member Greece over maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean the summit aims to calm the dispute.

