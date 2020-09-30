NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Minister announces measures to make up for lost teaching hours

TAGS: Education

Education Minister Niki Kerameus on Wednesday vowed measures to make up for lost teaching hours in schools affected by student sit-ins.

Pupils have locked down hundreds of school grounds across the country, mostly over coronavirus measures.

Kerameus on Wednesday said classes would be held on school holidays, Saturdays and instead of field trips to compensate for lost time.

She added that lessons would revert to distance learning for all schools affected by protest action.

