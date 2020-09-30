Athens-Sounio route affected by roadworks

Attica regional authorities announced the suspension of traffic on the Sounio-bound carriageway of the Athens-Sounio highway from 8 p.m. on Wednesday for 15 days to allow for repairs to be carried out to damage in the Loumbarda tunnel near Varkiza.

The move was decided by Attica Governor Giorgos Patoulis following a briefing on the extent of the damage to the tunnel and after an expert report advised that road safety cannot currently be guaranteed.



The suspension will affect only Sounio-bound traffic.



In a statement, Patoulis said that safety remained a priority and appealed to motorists to follow the signs for diversions.



Motorists on the National Highway 91 (EO91) approaching the closed-off section of the Athens-Sounio highway will be redirected via Evelpidon Avenue, Papagianopoulou Street and Agia Marina Avenue.