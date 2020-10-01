Attica Region twinned with Sichuan Province in China

China’s Sichuan Province and the Greek region of Attica signed a twinning agreement on Tuesday aimed at broadening and deepening cooperation in many fields on the regional level and helping to bring the Greek and Chinese people closer.



“Today we signed a very important cooperation agreement between the Attica region and Sichuan, one of China’s largest provinces, aimed at collaborating on one hand to tackle in the best possible ways the pandemic which unfortunately is here, and in parallel to build the future through tourism, trade, development and progress,” Giorgos Patoulis, governor of Attica, told Xinhua after the signing ceremony hosted at the Chinese Embassy in Athens.



Enhanced cooperation between Greece’s largest region and a “cradle of Chinese culture and major trade hub and industrial center of China” will build more bridges of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Patoulis said, addressing the event.



The Greek official once again expressed gratitude for the precious aid China provided to Attica and Greece during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The first large load of medical supplies to reach Athens Airport in March was donated by the Chinese government and businesses.



During her address, Chinese Ambassador to Greece Zhang Qiyue hailed the Sino-Greek cooperation in the face of the new challenge as an exemplary case of cooperation between the two countries.



“Even the pandemic cannot stop the exchanges between our two sides. We think that cooperation and good relations between provinces and cities are a very important part of our bilateral relationship,” Zhang told Xinhua.



[Xinhua]