It would be dangerous for the government to overestimate its popularity in opinion polls and believe it is without a rival.

The administration would be mistaken to believe it does not have to try to get citizens behind the reforms on its agenda. As the prime minister rightly pointed out, everyone in the government has a part to play in proving that it is on the right track.

However, this sense of collective action would be bolstered by ministers having their rightful roles restored to them, after being overshadowed by more pressing developments. It would help the reform drive if ministers felt they had ownership of the reforms under their purview.