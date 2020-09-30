ATHEX: Bourse index sheds 1.53% in September

The Greek bourse benchmark ended September with a monthly drop of 1.53%, although the latter half of Wednesday’s session at Athinon Avenue saw the reversal of earlier losses, containing the decline recorded since the start of the month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 624.75 points, adding 0.22% to Tuesday’s 623.36 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.37% to close at 1,493.22 points.

The banks index, which parted with 8.12% over the course of September, on Wednesday recovered 0.70%, mainly thanks to the central bank’s submission of a proposal for the creation of a “bad bank.”

Eurobank led the way among blue chips with a 3.12% rise, followed by Piraeus Port Authority (up 2.08%), Terna Energy (1.79%) and Ellaktor (1.75%). Aegean Air slumped 4.12% and National Bank gave up 2.57%.

In total 50 stocks notched up gains, 42 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €35.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.43% to end up with 43.86 points.