Acropolis showcased by new lighting system [Video]

The new lighting system on the Acropolis Hill in Athens was unveiled on Wednesday night in a special ceremony attended by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Created by award-winning lighting designer Eleftheria Deko, the new system is considered unique in that, thanks to variations in the intensity and color of the lights, the rocky hill, the walls and the focal point of the Parthenon will be illuminated in a way that highlights the differences in both the geological layers and the historical eras of the structures. [Gavriil Papadiotis/EPA]

The Acropolis is a symbol of democracy, an eternal compass. A monument that has shone its light on all of humanity for centuries. Today, we unveiled its new lighting system and saw it bathed in the light of the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/2p8NOPnP9O — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) September 30, 2020