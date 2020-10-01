Acropolis showcased by new lighting system [Video]

MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
The new lighting system on the Acropolis Hill in Athens was unveiled on Wednesday night in a special ceremony attended by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Created by award-winning lighting designer Eleftheria Deko, the new system is considered unique in that, thanks to variations in the intensity and color of the lights, the rocky hill, the walls and the focal point of the Parthenon will be illuminated in a way that highlights the differences in both the geological layers and the historical eras of the structures. [Gavriil Papadiotis/EPA] 

