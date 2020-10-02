Prespes Flora | Just Out

The Society for the Protection of Prespes has just published a comprehensive guide on the “Flora and Vegetation of the Prespa National Park,” with the support of the Aage V. Jensen Charity Foundation. Written by respected botanists Arne Strid, Erwin Bergmeier and Georgios Fotiadis, the 550-page book is an attractive guide to the more than 1,800 plants that grow in the wetlands, accompanied by over 1,000 photographs. The book costs 75 euros and can be purchased directly from the Society for the Protection of Prespes, by phone at 23850.512.11 or email at spp@spp.gr.