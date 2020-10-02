Staying Fit | Athens | Year-Round

[Hrysoula Koyleta]

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) offers a series of classes and activities to help people keep fit and active throughout the year. These include classes in tai chi, pilates, yoga and qigong, as well as running, basketball and soccer clubs. Senior citizens are particularly well catered for, with special classes tailored to their needs. To learn more about the program of free exercise opportunities, visit www.snfcc.org.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000