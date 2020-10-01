Nearly one in four Greek pensioners under 65, database shows

[ANA-MPA]

Figures from the government’s Helios database have shown that 22.5% of Greece’s pensioners, or 555,079 from a total of 2,486,053, are under the age of 65 years old.



According to figures for the month of September, there are 468,474 pensioners in the 71-75 year-old age bracket and 409,175 aged between 66 and 70.



Of the total pensions, 1,166,497 are paid out to men and 1,319,556 to women, of which 352,798 are widows’ pensions.



The data also showed that the average pension of 726.70 euros is received by 2,486,053 of the country’s retirees.