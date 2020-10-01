Warm weekend lying ahead, with scattered showers in west

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

After several weeks of unsettled weather with storms and high winds, Greece is expected to enjoy some unseasonably warm weather over the next couple of days, with temperatures high enough to make a visit to the beach an attractive prospect.

The National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service said temperatures will start inching up on Thursday and Friday, reaching the high 20s and low 30s (Celsius) through weekend and into the start of next week.

Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, though scattered showers are expected in western parts of the country and the mainland on Friday.

In Athens, the weather is expected to be pretty much perfect for sightseeing, with daytime highs forecast to reach 26 degrees Celsius on Friday, 28C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday, though hitting a high 34 Celsius on Monday, before easing as of Tuesday. Lows will also be quite high for October, ranging from 18-22 Celsius through Monday.

The northern port city of Thessaloniki will see daytime highs ranging from 25-28 degrees Celsius through Monday, with cloudy skies pushing the humidity to somewhat uncomfortable levels. Nighttime lows will be in the 17-19 Celsius range.

The islands of the Ionian and other western parts of the country, which have been battered by storms in recent weeks, are expected to see some localized showers on Friday, though skies will clear up over the weekend, when daytime highs reach 27-30 degrees Celsius.

Meteo paints a similar picture for the islands of Aegean, though instead of rain, they will have early morning fog and slightly overcast skies, with daytime temperatures in the high 20s, low 30s range.