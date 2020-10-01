Scuffles break out briefly in downtown Athens student protest rally

[InTime News]

Students protesting in downtown Athens clashed briefly on Thursday morning with police, who fire tear gas to disperse the crowd gathered in front of Parliament.

The march started in front of Athens University and then headed to Parliament, causing serious traffic disruptions in the city center.

Hundreds of students, parents and educators are demanding more teaching and cleaning staff to be hired in the public school system to allow smaller classes and more regular sanitation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally comes as hundreds of schools across the country have been closed by sit-in protests carried out by students with the support, in some cases, of teachers’ unions.