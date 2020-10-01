EPP chief expresses support for Cyprus vis-a-vis Turkey

The head of the European People’s Party sent a message of solidarity and support to the Republic Cyprus on Thursday, as the European Union member-state celebrated its 60th independence day anniversary.

“You can count on our support in your struggle with Turkey. We will not be intimidated,” Manfred Webber wrote on Twitter, congratulating Cyprus for its anniversary.

“This week it is time to stand firm and keep all the options on the table, including sanctions,” Weber said in his message, which coincides with a meeting of the European Council in which possible sanctions against Turkey over its violations in the Eastern Mediterranean will be discussed.