Proussos Monastery | Evrytania | Year-Round

Located between the mountains of Kaliakouda and Helidona, the Proussos Monastery is one of the few surviving monasteries in Evrytania. Dedicated to the Dormition of the Virgin, it is the site of one of the most important pilgrimages in Central Greece, with visitors paying homage to the miraculous icon of the Virgin Mary. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

Tel. 2237.080726

