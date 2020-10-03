Angelos Sikelianos Museum | Lefkada | Year-Round

The Angelos Sikelianos Museum is dedicated to the Greek lyric poet and playwright. The museum not only exhibits memorabilia but also delves into every aspect of his life and work through pioneering architectural and museological approaches. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8.30 p.m. Admission is free.



Angelos Sikelianos Museum, 1 Kyprou, tel 26453.01837, sikelianosmuseum.gr/en