Delphi Archaeological Museum | Delphi | Year-Round

The Archaeological Museum of Delphi tells the story of the place which the ancients believed to be the center of the world and was the seat of the Pythia, also known as the Oracle of Delphi. Its rich collections primarily comprise architectural sculpture, statues and other objects discovered on the site. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last admission 7.45 p.m.) and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admission 4.45 p.m.). Standard admission tickets cost €12 (reduced €6).



Tel. 22650.82312