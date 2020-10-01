Austria's Kurz urges EU sanctions against Turkey

The European Union needs to scrap accession talks with Turkey and impose sanctions on it over its maritime dispute with Greece and a crackdown on journalists and members of the opposition, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

"We finally need to see a clear reaction to Turkey's actions," Kurz said in Brussels. "The European Union has to finally set up red lines for President [Tayyip] Erdogan, meaning an end of accession talks and sanctions against Turkey." [Reuters]