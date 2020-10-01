Occupied building cleared in Exarchia

Police cleared a building that was under occupation at the junction of Kaningos and Stournari streets in Exarchia, central Athens, on Thursday.



The operation came in response to a prosecutor’s order to evacuate the state-owned building.



Seven people, including two foreign nationals, were inside when police entered the building.



Five were arrested for drug and weapons offenses while the two foreign nationals were transferred to the Attica Aliens Directorate.



The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said officers found and seized small quantities of drugs – as well as accessories for drug use – metal rods, protective helmets, a mobile phone and digital data storage devices.



The government has for months now sought to clear occupied buildings and to crack down on lawlessness in the city center.