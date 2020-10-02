Greek births drop as death rate increases
The ratio between deaths and births in Greece shifted last year, according to the Hellenic Statistical Agency (ELSTAT), with 41,202 fewer births than deaths.
According to ELTSTAT, a total of 83,763 births were registered last year, a drop of 3.1 percent from 2018, when 86,440 were recorded.
Meanwhile there were 124,965 deaths recorded last year, up 3.9 percent from 2018, when 120,296 were recorded.