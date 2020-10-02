NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek births drop as death rate increases

TAGS: Society

The ratio between deaths and births in Greece shifted last year, according to the Hellenic Statistical Agency (ELSTAT), with 41,202 fewer births than deaths.

According to ELTSTAT, a total of 83,763 births were registered last year, a drop of 3.1 percent from 2018, when 86,440 were recorded.

Meanwhile there were 124,965 deaths recorded last year, up 3.9 percent from 2018, when 120,296 were recorded.

