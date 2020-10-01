NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece, Turkey agree ways to avoid accidents in Eastern Med, NATO says

TAGS: Security, Politics, Turkey

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have set up a mechanism to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“I welcome the establishment of a military de-confliction mechanism, achieved through the constructive engagement of Greece and Turkey,” Stoltenberg said in a statement. [Reuters]
 

