Greece, Turkey agree ways to avoid accidents in Eastern Med, NATO says
Online
“I welcome the establishment of a military de-confliction mechanism, achieved through the constructive engagement of Greece and Turkey,” Stoltenberg said in a statement. [Reuters]
NATO allies Greece and Turkey have set up a mechanism to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
“I welcome the establishment of a military de-confliction mechanism, achieved through the constructive engagement of Greece and Turkey,” Stoltenberg said in a statement. [Reuters]