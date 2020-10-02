InvestGR Forum concludes on October 8 and 9

The 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020, titled “Greece in the Pole Position,” which is taking place online, will conclude on October 8 and 9 with a two-day event featuring interesting panels with distinguished speakers.



The four panels will have discussions by politicians, CEOs, academics and experts on issues such as flagship investments, turning crisis into an opportunity, the country’s national narrative, and rebuilding the new economy.



The InvestGR Forum has gone online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The First Session, held in July, drew an audience of more than 1,000 people. A large turnout is also expected for the Second Session, with the economy and how to tackle the post-Covid recovery at the center of public and policy debates.



The 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020 has been organized by Public Affairs and Networks for the third consecutive year and is taking place with the support of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Development and Investments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), while major media companies are also sponsoring the project.