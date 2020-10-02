Fears grow over spiraling Covid-19 infections in Attica

Health authorities were Thursday on alert over the increasingly high concentration of coronavirus infections in the broader Attica region, with particular concern about outbreaks at the Agios Panteleimonas retirement home where at least 40 people have tested positive for the virus. Of the 411 new Covid-19 infections announced Thursday, 272 were in Attica. The sharp increase in intubated patients – up to 89 from 78 – fueled further concerns though authorities have said that intensive care units at state hospitals can deal with an increase in demand. The total number of infections nationwide Thursday stood at 18,886 with the death toll rising to 393 following two new fatalities. [InTime News]