There will always be objections, on aesthetic grounds, to any new lighting system installed to illuminate the Acropolis hill, especially at the beginning.

However, even those that were left unmoved by the spectacle of the Acropolis on Thursday evening could not but come to the realization that the monuments come to life when we dare to breathe new life into them – when we integrate them into the present.

The new lit-up Acropolis can also serve as a guide on how we should manage the weight of expectations brought by next year's bicentennial anniversary of the Greek Revolution, which led to the creation of the modern Greek state.