ATHEX: Notable gains for benchmark

Non-bank blue chips and peripheral stocks gave the Greek bourse fresh momentum on Thursday. Although the benchmark closed well below the day’s highs, it still notched up some notable gains, albeit on very low turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 631.51 points, adding 1.08% to Wednesday’s 624.75 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.75% to close at 1,504.45 points.

The banks index decreased 0.54%, as Alpha fell 1.24% and Eurobank lost 0.87%, while National grew 0.37% and Piraeus advanced 0.28%.

Viohalco soared 12.80%, Ellaktor jumped 6.38%, Sarantis earned 4.22%, Fourlis increased 3.17%, Motor Oil collected 2.49% and Coca-Cola HBC rose 1.92%, as Aegean declined 4.35% and Jumbo parted with 1.20%.

In total 59 stocks reported gains, 38 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 38.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €43.4 million.

In Nicosia, the Cyprus Stock Exchange remained closed due to the island’s Independence Day.