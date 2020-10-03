Finance Minister Christos Staikouras

The Finance Ministry will announce the new measures to support taxpayers finding it hard to meet their obligations in mid-October.

Minister Christos Staikouras told Mega TV on Thursday that “besides the standard settlement, we are trying to see whether there is space for helping taxpayers with debts created after the lockdown.”

Sources say that the new initiatives to support households will apply immediately, and at the same time also boost budget takings. Deputy Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos has undertaken to find a solution to the problems households are facing. In the next few days the ministry’s administration will receive four alternative scenarios from which to choose how it will immediately help taxpayers without inflicting costs on the budget while supporting takings.

One of the solutions being examined concerns expanding the standard debt repayment program to 48 tranches for 2020 debts. Another involves the reinstatement into the 120-tranche repayment scheme of debtors who missed payments this year. A third is for the inclusion in the 12-24-installment plan – starting in May 2021 – of all 2020 debts, and the fourth concerns tax discounts or exemptions for timely tax payments.