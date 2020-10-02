Summit conclusions said to satisfy Greek positions
The EU summit conclusions reflect Greece’s positions as they were put forward by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of the meeting, government sources told state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency.
“The EU has sent a message of unity, solidarity and determination. [The EU] has condemned Turkey’s unilateral actions and it is clear that if [Ankara] insists on this behavior, there will be consequences,” the sources said.
“[Holding a] dialogue with Turkey is an option. A precondition however is that [Turkey] does not carry out illegal actions. And this was confirmed at the summit,” the sources added.