Turkey-Libya deal registered by UN; Athens says move does not confer legitimacy

Greece late Thursday played down an announcement by Turkey that its maritime boundaries agreement with Libya had been registered by the UN Secretariat.



“The registration and publication of all kinds of agreements submitted by states to the UN Secretariat is a formal and technical procedure which does neither confer legitimacy nor imply UN recognition,” diplomatic sources said.



The same sources stressed that the Turkey-Libya memorandum is “illegal and void.”



Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime agreement, as well as a military cooperation deal, in November 2019.

“Our versatile relations based on 500 years of common history with Libya and our training, support and consultancy support to the UN-recognized Gov. of National Accord will continue,” Turkey’s Defense Ministry tweeted.