Turkey registers Libya deal with UN Secretariat; Athens says move does not confer legitimacy
Online
Greece late Thursday played down an announcement by Turkey that its maritime boundaries agreement with Libya has been registered with the UN Secretariat.
Greece late Thursday played down an announcement by Turkey that its maritime boundaries agreement with Libya has been registered with the UN Secretariat.
“The registration and publication of all kinds of agreements submitted by states to the UN Secretariat is a formal and technical procedure which does neither confer legitimacy nor imply UN recognition,” diplomatic sources said.
The same sources stressed that the Turkey-Libya memorandum is “illegal and void.”