PM welcomes EU summit results, including Turkey warning

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has welcomed the results of a European Union summit in Brussels, including a warning to Turkey that it will suffer penalties unless it halts its “aggressive behavior.”

“We are absolutely satisfied with the conclusions of the summit,” Mitsotakis told a press conference at the end of the two-day meeting on Friday.

Mitsotakis said that the EU had made clear that “if Turkey insists on its unilateral, aggressive behavior, there will be consequences.”

“In this case the EU will use all the tools at its disposal to defend its interests,” he said.

“Developments will be monitored. Any decisions will be taken by December end,” he said.