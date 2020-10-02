NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

PM welcomes EU summit results, including Turkey warning

TAGS: EU, Politics, Turkey

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has welcomed the results of a European Union summit in Brussels, including a warning to Turkey that it will suffer penalties unless it halts its “aggressive behavior.”

“We are absolutely satisfied with the conclusions of the summit,” Mitsotakis told a press conference at the end of the two-day meeting on Friday.

Mitsotakis said that the EU had made clear that “if Turkey insists on its unilateral, aggressive behavior, there will be consequences.”

“In this case the EU will use all the tools at its disposal to defend its interests,” he said.

“Developments will be monitored. Any decisions will be taken by December end,” he said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.