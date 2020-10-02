Car blaze causes tailbacks on Mesogeion
A car was engulfed in flames on the northbound carriageway of Mesogeion Avenue in northern Athens on Friday.
According to reports broadcast by state television, the driver managed to get out of the car safely and is in good health.
Fire crews rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.
The incident caused temporary traffic disruptions and a queue of vehicles stretching back one kilometer.
It was not initially clear what caused the fire.