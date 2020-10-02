Fire chief oversees containment of big Evros blaze
The head of the Hellenic Fire Brigade, Lieutenant General Stefanos Kolokouris, traveled to Lefkimmi in the northeastern region of Evros on Friday to personally oversee efforts to extinguish a large forest fire that had been raging for a second day on two fronts.
A total of 129 firefighters, 34 fire trucks, six water-dropping airplanes and two helicopters were deployed to tackle the fire.
The weather conditions were reportedly favorable as the winds were mild and temperatures were moderate.