Achaia man fined over reckless engagement party

A man was issued a fine of 4,350 euros by police in Achaia in the Peloponnese on Friday after he was found to have organized an engagement party in Western Achaia with an excessive number of guests, violating health regulations that restrict numbers at such gatherings to below 50 to avert the spread of the coronavirus.



The man, about whom no details were made public, also faces charges of disturbing the peace after operating a sound system into the early hours and because his guests spilled out from his home and into the street, obstructing traffic.



According to police sources, the guests at the engagement party were not wearing protective face masks.



Police have ramped up inspections of weddings, funerals and baptisms following a spate of instances involving clusters of Covid-19 infections across the country.