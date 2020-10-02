Mein Schiff 6 docks at Corfu after false virus results

The Mein Schiff 6, a TUI-operated cruise ship which was forced to dock at Piraeus earlier this week after 12 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus (falsely, it transpired), docked at the main port of Corfu on Friday.



The Maltese-flagged vessel, which is carrying 922 passengers and 666 crew, had departed from the Cretan port of Iraklio last Sunday night, bound for Corfu, but was forced to change course and dock at Piraeus after random tests carried out on the crew turned out to be positive.



A second and third round of tests on the crew members came out negative, however, which prompted Greek health authorities to allow the vessel to revert to its original itinerary.



The passengers disembarked from the ferry and toured the island on Friday before boarding once again as the vessel started its return to Crete.