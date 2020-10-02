New coronavirus cases shoot up to 460

Greek health authorities on Friday reported a record 460 new coronavirus infections, five more deaths and an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients who are intubated to 85, within 24 hours.

In its daily bulleting on Friday, the National Organization for Public Health said that 142 of the new confirmed cases are linked to known outbreaks and just 26 are related to foreign travel.

The new surge in cases brings the nationwide total since the start of the health crisis to 19,346, with fatalities reaching 398.

One month ago exactly, Greece had 233 new cases and two deaths, with the number of patients on ventilators at 38. And a month before that, on August 2, new cases came to just 75, there were two deaths and intubated patients stood at 12.