NATO chief to visit Greece and Turkey

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is planning to visit Athens and Ankara next week, as part of efforts to negotiation a co-called “deconflicting” mechanism between the two NATO allies.

Stoltenberg will be coming to Athens on Tuesday, October 6, where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defense, Nikos Dendias and Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

His visit to the Greek capital will come a day after he meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and other government officials in Ankara.