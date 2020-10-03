Investment conference scheduled for October 9

The Technical Chamber of Greece and Vertical Solutions SA, in cooperation with the World Energy Council Greece and the Hellenic Institute for Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Development, are organizing the 3rd Athens Investment Forum on Friday, October 9, themed “The Greek Economy ahead of the Challenge of Sustainable Development.”



The event will take place online and its keynote speakers include Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.