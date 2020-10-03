The death of 26 patients from the Agia Kyriaki nursing home at Asvestochori in northern Greece due to a coronavirus outbreak at the facility should have served as a cautionary tale.

The recent events at another nursing home, in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Agios Panteleimonas, though, show us that nothing was learned from the earlier tragedy.

They tell us that either the health safety rules were insufficient or their enforcement failed – or both. But when it comes to protecting facilities like these, when so many lives are at stake, there is absolutely no excuse for anymore laxness.