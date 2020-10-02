Nearly half of new Covid cases reported in Attica, again

Two mobile units of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) visited the western Athens suburb of Ilion on October 2 to conduct rapid coronavirus tests on residents. [InTime News]

Nearly half of Friday’s record 460 new coronavirus cases were traced in the Greek capital on Friday, raising concerns about the prevalence of the virus in the community at large, as only 17 of the 207 new infections were traceable and just four were linked to travel within the country.

The northern Greek region of Pella also saw cases shoot up by 117 on Friday, following an outbreak at a canning factory where 114 people tested positive. The area has struggled to contain the virus in the past couple of months, mainly due to outbreaks at factories and food processing facilities.

Trikala reported 15 new infections and was followed by Ioannina and Karditsa, with 10 each.

New cases were in the single figures in all other parts of Greece.