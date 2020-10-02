ATHEX: Stock losses moderated in low trade

As far as the Athens bourse was concerned on Friday, the European Union summit result that saw the bloc backing Greece appeared to offset the negative effect of US President Donald Trump being diagnosed with Covid-19, an announcement that inflicted bigger losses on most other markets. As a result, stock sales didn’t cause as great a loss, while mid-caps actually ended higher, on particularly low turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 625.67 points, shedding 0.92% from Thursday’s 631.51 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.26%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.18% to close at 1,486.76 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.78%.

The banks index decreased 2.41%, as Eurobank fell 3.21%, National lost 2.68%, Piraeus was down 2.62% and Alpha eased 1.09%.

Viohalco earned 3.01%, GEK Terna climbed 2.58%, Sarantis slid 3.37% and Motor Oil gave up 2.91%.

In total 34 stocks posted gains, 62 took losses and 16 remained unchanged.



Turnover was the lowest of the last three weeks, at 29.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s €38.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.25% to 43.75 points.