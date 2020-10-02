In the next few days property owners will have the opportunity to submit a supplementary declaration of their assets (the E9 form) on Taxisnet in order to correct errors or omissions that may have led to an increase in their Single Property Tax (ENFIA) dues.

After the submission of the online amendment, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue will issue a new, corrected pay notice. However, if the changes to result from the changes lead to a reduction of the tax due by more than 300 euros, the taxpayers concerned will be asked in a notice on Taxisnet to present the necessary documents to their tax office so as to have them inspected for the new calculation to proceed.

The online portal for the submission of the amended E9 forms will be available via the “E9 Periousiologio” application, which every taxpayer has in their personal Taxisnet account, on www.aade.gr.

It is highly likely that before the payment of the first and second ENFIA tranche, due by end-October, the tax administration will have issued the new pay notices and the amount due will have been reduced.