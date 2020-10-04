We all believed that we’d be more prepared for the second wave of the pandemic after the experience of the first one – and we were. The doctors know more about the virus than they did before and the National Health System is better equipped to deal with the way it affects patients.

However, the second wave has only just started and we’re already seeing a kind of psychological fatigue and confusion that we had not seen during the lockdown.

The only way to address this phenomenon is for the scientists, the civil protection authorities and the government to join forces and speak in one voice.

The defense of public health needs to be unanimous and crystal-clear, without contradictory messages. Trust is something that is earned and inspired; it cannot be forced.