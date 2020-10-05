A group of Greek scientists from universities at home and abroad are working on a plan to harness plentiful clean energy from the country’s seas, Kathimerini has learned.



The group includes scientists from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

“We are designing a configuration of converters using a vertical axis so that the waves reach greater heights and investigating their ideal location... so that they produce the best possible output,” Ioannis Hatzigeorgiou, vice rector of research and lifelong learning at the NTUA, told Kathimerini.

Using advanced mathematical models, the group has estimated the potential annual energy to be harnessed at 208 megawatt hours per meter of wave front in sea depths of up to 100 meters at a distance of 2 kilometers from the coastline.

That could rise to 4,638 MWh at 10 kilometers, the scientists have found.