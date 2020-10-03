KTEL assistance improves Athens bus services

An initiative aimed at reducing overcrowding on public transport to curb the spread of the coronavirus, involving the KTEL intercity bus service taking over routes outside the capital so that the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) can increase the frequency of busy services in central Athens, has started to bear fruit, with dozens of additional services in the center resulting in less cramped journeys.



In particular, the 732, 235 and 220-221 routes in the center of Athens have been bolstered thanks to the additional drivers and buses that have been freed up from routes outside the capital.



A total of 500 new buses are to be added to the capital’s fleet by the end of the year to further reduce overcrowding and improve conditions.