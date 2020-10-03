Medics issue warning over Covid misinformation

The Athens Medical Association (AMA) has warned its members that misinforming the public about the coronavirus pandemic and the measures that should be taken to guard against its spread constitutes a serious public health risk.



In a statement issued on Friday, the AMA said it has already reported several members for disciplinary action over violation of medical ethics after allegedly “disseminating scientifically groundless opinions about the pandemic which put public health at risk.”



It also appealed to the public to follow the advice of the National Organization for Public Health and not be led astray “by obscurantist and groundless opinions” about the use of protective face masks and other measures aimed at averting the spread of the virus.