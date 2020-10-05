Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is planning a reform drive involving 11 interventions in areas including labor relations, social security, justice, education and public administration.



The raft of measures, which are being overseen by State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and government spokesman Stelios Petsas, are to be submitted to Parliament over the next few months, most by the end of the year, and the remainder in the first quarter of 2021.



An overhaul of labor relations and the social security system are the first reforms in line and are expected to spark the most vehement reactions with opposition parties.



Other delayed reforms that the government is keen to press on with involve speeding up the dispensation of justice and measures to boost the health service with thousands of new hospital staff hirings.