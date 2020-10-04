A long-running trial against the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party is expected to wrap up this coming week with judges scheduled to deliver their verdict on Wednesday as to whether GD operated as a criminal organization, carrying out a wave of attacks against political rivals and migrants.



Five years after the trial opened, and following 453 sessions in different courtrooms involving 69 defendants and 130 prosecution witnesses, the judges are also to rule on the fatal stabbing of leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013, which triggered the judicial investigation into the party, and on the brutal attacks against a group of Egyptian fishermen and on activists with the Communist-affiliated PAME union.



The criminal prosecution of the party led to infighting and it failed to re-enter Parliament last year.



All the party’s former MPs have denied being involved in any criminal activity and that the party followed a Nazi ideology even though Nazi documents and paraphernalia were found at many of their homes.