Refugees still living rough in Athens square

Dozens of refugees continue to sleep rough in Athens’ central Victoria Square following a Migration Ministry decision earlier this year to bring thousands of successful asylum seekers to the mainland in an effort to decongest the island camps. "All these people are exhausted. We feel their pain. We’re also human, even if we have businesses that don’t have any customers because people are afraid to come here," 35-year-old cafe owner Haris Koureas told Kathimerini. He said he has never felt fear. "We just want the problem of the people in the square to be settled so that we also feel more comfortable and they do not feel trapped," he added. [Nikos Kokkalias]