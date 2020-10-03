Universities reopen on Monday with mandatory mask use

Starting on Monday and by mid-October, classes will resume at universities and higher education institutes throughout the country with strict measures in place to avoid the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including the mandatory use of masks in all areas and a mixed system of both physical and online classes, seminars and laboratories.



Physical attendance with masks and the necessary social distancing will be in place for classes and labs with up to 50 participants, while lectures and other events with more than number will be held remotely.

Talking to state-run news agency ANA, Deputy Education Minister for tertiary education Vasilis Digalakis said that there was now a new reality due to the pandemic "and we are obliged to adapt to the different but necessary conditions that this imposes."

Observing the protective measures proposed by the experts was necessary so that students are able to safely return to lecture theatres and laboratories, he continued.

"The live discussion and interaction that takes place in amphitheatres cannot be fully replaced by remote education and neither do we want students to be cut off from the overall experience of studying at a higher educational institute. It is, therefore, worth deliberately and responsibly guarding the safe and normal running of the new academic year," he said.

Digalakis also said that a process was underway to spend 5.2 million euros in EU funds on some 2,000 bursaries for post-graduate students and candidate lecturers to teach selected classes to support undergraduates.