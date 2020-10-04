229 new coronavirus cases; 4 deaths

INTIME

Greek health authorities announced 229 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths Sunday.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is 19,842, with 409 deaths.

There are 82 patients on ventilators.

A health ministry expert said that, while people largely abide by the face mask and social distancing rules during the day, they largely ignore them at nights and this has helped fuel the rise in cases: about of 80 percent of new covid cases have been registered over the past two months.

Government experts say daily new cases must drop before colder weather sets in.

[AP]